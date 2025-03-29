Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
