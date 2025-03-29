ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:RETO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 34,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $34.60.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReTo Eco-Solutions
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.