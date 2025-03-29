ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:RETO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 34,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

