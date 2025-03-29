Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

RVP opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Retractable Technologies worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

