Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

