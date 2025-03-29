RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304,736 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.