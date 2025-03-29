Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SBRA stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $5,224,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

