Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTI

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.23. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $263.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 127.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.