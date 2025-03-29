Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Shares of SNYNF remained flat at $109.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $122.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.32.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

