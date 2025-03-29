Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNYNF remained flat at $109.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $122.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.32.
Sanofi Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.