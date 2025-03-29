Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) vs. Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Financial Review

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santa Fe Gold and Lifezone Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.64%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Lifezone Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 343.99 -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

