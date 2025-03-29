Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

