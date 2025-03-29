Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.