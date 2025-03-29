Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 4,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,022. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.92.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
