Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 4,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,022. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

