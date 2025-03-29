Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Free Report ) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,399 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Scully Royalty worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

