Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Releases Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

