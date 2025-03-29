Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27), Zacks reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SNSE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 145,672,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,433. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNSE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

