Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Servotronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.45. 579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.04 and a beta of 0.51.

About Servotronics

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.37) EPS.

(Get Free Report)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.