SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 1.62% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GINX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 25,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1984 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

