Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. 44,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,777. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

