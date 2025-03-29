Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Rises By 60.7%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity at Amplitude
In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amplitude
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPL
Amplitude Stock Down 3.4 %
Amplitude stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.35.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplitude
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.