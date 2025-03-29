Short Interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Declines By 45.1%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 387,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,328. Baijiayun Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

