Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Drops By 70.0%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Binah Capital Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

