Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Increases By 104.6%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackline Safety Trading Down 1.1 %
Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.
About Blackline Safety
