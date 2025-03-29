Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Increases By 104.6%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 1.1 %

Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

