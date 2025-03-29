Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Drops By 70.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $8.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $29.00.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

