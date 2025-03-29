Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rises By 77.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,072. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

