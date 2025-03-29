Short Interest in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Declines By 39.7%

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECD Automotive Design

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 52,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,317. ECD Automotive Design has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design ( NASDAQ:ECDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.