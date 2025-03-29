Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Drops By 75.0%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSP remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About EuroSite Power
