Short Interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Declines By 54.0%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GAN Price Performance

GAN stock remained flat at $1.78 on Friday. 123,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,055. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. GAN has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

GAN Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.