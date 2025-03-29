Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Drops By 70.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,562.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

