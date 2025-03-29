Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rises By 100.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.99.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
