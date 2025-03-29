Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rises By 100.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

