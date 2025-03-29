Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 37.8%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 178,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

