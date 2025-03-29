Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 37.8%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VKQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 178,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.