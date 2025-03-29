Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 36.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 147,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $258.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

