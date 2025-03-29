Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Grows By 59.0%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

About Kinaxis

Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. 17,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

