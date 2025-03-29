Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Grows By 59.0%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KXSCF
Kinaxis Stock Performance
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.