Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Drops By 60.9%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 627,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance
KWE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 199,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.
KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile
KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
