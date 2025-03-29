Short Interest in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Declines By 41.5%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Jason D. Vieth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,283.53. This trade represents a 1.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laird Superfood by 29.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Stock Down 10.3 %

Laird Superfood Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN:LSF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 128,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,775. Laird Superfood has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

