Short Interest in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Expands By 58.0%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,288 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 888,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 275,647 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 744,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $81.66.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

