Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Decreases By 47.4%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

