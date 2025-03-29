Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Decreases By 47.4%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
