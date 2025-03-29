Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Decreases By 46.2%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
