Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Declines By 42.9%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

NDEKY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.