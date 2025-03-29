Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Expands By 97.0%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palisade Bio stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PALI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $1.70. Research analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

