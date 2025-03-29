Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Grows By 68.7%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,289. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.