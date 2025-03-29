Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Rises By 58.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,492. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

