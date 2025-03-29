Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Decreases By 40.0%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

