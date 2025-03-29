Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Drops By 71.4%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Trading Down 50.0 %

OTCMKTS SIRC traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 2,319,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,552,914. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.