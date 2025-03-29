Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 66.8%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 16,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 297,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,322. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.5876 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
