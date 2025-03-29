Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Drops By 65.6%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

