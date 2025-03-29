Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Decreases By 58.2%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 781,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 360,547 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. 175,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,767. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

