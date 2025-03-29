Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Drops By 70.8%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZCARW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Zoomcar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

