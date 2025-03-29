Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,498 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.