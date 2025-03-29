Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

