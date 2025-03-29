Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 19,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 161,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Sky Quarry Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Quarry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sky Quarry during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sky Quarry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Sky Quarry Company Profile

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

